Sue Melvin was born as Effie Sue Tillman in Warren, Ark., Bradley County, on Aug. 17, 1927 to James and Ann Tillman and passed to her heavenly home on Aug. 7, 2021.
She grew up in Warren and lived there until she went away to secretarial school in Little Rock, Ark. When Sue finished her schooling, she became the secretary to the superintendent of education for 10 years, where she met a handsome airman and they were married June 28, 1958. Then, on March 10, 1959, they were blessed with their only child, a baby girl, Twila Suzanne Melvin. In June 1969, Sue and her family moved to Laurel, which they called home for the next 40-plus years.
Mrs. Melvin worked for Mississippi Power Company. While working there she attended Jones County Junior College. She continued to work at the power company for approximately 30 years at which time she retired. She was a member of the YWCA, Toastmasters, Dale Carnegie, the Fight Against Polio, Chamber of Commerce and director for Laurel City Adopt-A-School. In Laurel, Sue was a member of Evangel Temple Assembly of God Church and Grace Covenant Church, where she taught Sunday school, sang in the choir and was an active member in the church’s women's missionary team. She was known by the children at church as the lady with the candy and gum. After she was widowed in 2002, she went to live with her daughter in Tuscaloosa, Ala., where she attended Tuscaloosa Assembly of God Church. Bill and Sue were blessed with two grandsons, Trey Sterling and Tillman Sterling.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents James and Ann Tillman; her beloved husband William Edward "Bill" Melvin; and grandson Trey Sterling.
She leaves behind her daughter Suzanne Sterling (Susie); her son-in-law Randy Sterling; grandson and his family Tillman Sterling, Amy, David and Elizabeth “Sissy”; cousin Ora Mae Gannaway; and many other cousins from Warren, Ark. She also leaves behind many friends and family whom she loved deeply.
The family is appreciative of the many, many cards, calls, text messages and flowers. Many call it Heaven, but she called it Home. She is now Home with her Lord and Savior and beloved family members and friends who have gone ahead. We will miss her terribly.
A visitation will be for Mrs. Melvin from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Aug.12, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home, with a graveside service to follow in Sharon Cemetery at 11:15 a.m.
Pallbearers will be Tillman Sterling, Richard Odum, Ken Keyes, Billy Chandler, Robby Lawson, Greg Hutto, Mike Sumrall and Randy McLeod. Officiating will be Darrell Hutto.
