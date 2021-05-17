Eileen Elizabeth Axton died in Laurel on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at the age of 65. In her final moments, she was surrounded by her children, brothers and sisters.
Eileen was born a triplet on Aug. 15, 1955 to William P. Axton and Dorothy Axton in Laurel. She is preceded in death by her parents; her brothers Arthur and Jerry Axton; and nephews Joshua Ousley and Casey Welborn.
Eileen is survived by her brothers Bill (Linda) Axton, Tim (Susan) Axton and Michael (Carole) Axton; sisters Kathleen (Tommy Walters) Welborn, Maureen (Owen) Ousley, Rosemary (Hooky) Pitts, Dorothy (Joe) Mauldin and Marcia (Dave) Thoms; two daughters, Ashley (Louis) McAdoo and Erica Rayner; nine grandchildren, Skylar Stephenson, Alexandria Stephenson, Adria Stephenson, Bryce McAdoo, Gabriel McAdoo, Isaiah McAdoo, Chloe Morgan, Aviana Beavers and Liam Williamson; 17 nieces and nephews; and countless great-nieces and great-nephews. She also recently became a great-grandmother to Hendrix Smith.
Born one of 11, Eileen loved her large family, but still managed to be an independent woman. As a caregiver for the sick and elderly, Eileen provided comfort and relief to numerous families in their most challenging moments. The relationships she formed with her patients and their families went beyond everyday care. She often was a friend, confidant, and advocate in their final days. Families across the area benefitted from her patience and calming bedside manner in palliative situations.
Eileen was by nature a provider. She loved to cook and bake. In her kitchen, amongst the cookbooks and handwritten recipes, you could find her making pans of chicken spaghetti, homemade bread, soups and desserts — often meals she never ate herself. She embodied a bygone approach to friendship and generosity. You might not know when she was coming by your house, but when she pulled up, you knew she came bearing gifts. She would often stay and chat — talking about her recent trips to the farmers market or her favorite tennis player, the legendary Rafael Nadal.
Eileen was a member of Immaculate Conception Church and supporter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
A memorial Mass will be Saturday, May 22, at 11 a.m. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to:
The St Vincent DePaul Society
Immaculate Conception Church
833 W 6th St
Laurel MS 39440
Or
The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Mississippi Chapter
PO Box 1175
Clinton, MS 39060
