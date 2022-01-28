On Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, Eleanor Louise (Hill) Gray passed away peacefully at the age of 79.
Louise was born in Soso on Oct. 10, 1942, to Lavern Hill and Dorothy Wallace Hill.
She was preceded in death by her parents Lavern Hill and Dorothy Wallace Hill.
Louise is survived by her sister Peggy Hill Welborn (Ronny); her niece Stacey Hall (Jeff); her nephews Wendall Welborn (Megan) and Reggie Welborn (Amanda); her great-nieces and great-nephews Chase Welborn, Brooke Moffett (Trevor), Brett Welborn (Jennifer), Kambri Welborn, Kane Welborn, Natalie Hall, Karlie Seymour (Luke), Abby Hall, Lindsey Hall, Connor Welborn, Lana Welborn and Makenzie Buchanan; foster son Ken Carroll; and first cousins Shannon Wallace (Christine) and W. H. Knight (Snookie).
A graveside services will be held at Union Line Cemetery in Soso on Monday, Jan. 31, at 2 p.m.
Pastor A. Steven Campbell will officiate. Memory Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
