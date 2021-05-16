Eleanor R. Cochran, 90, of Ellisville passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Asbury Hospice House in Hattiesburg. She was born Sunday, June 1, 1930, in Laurel.
Visitation will be Tuesday, May 18, from 10-11 a.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11 at the funeral home and burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery. Dr. Greg Gavin and Brother Randy McHan will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. (601) 477-3797.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years Robert D. Cochran; parents Leroy and Jimmie Sims; sisters Verlon Wiles, Merlene Ivey and Elizabeth Cooley; and brother James Sims.
Survivors include her daughter Deborah Carpenter (Michael); grandsons Blaine Carpenter (Kala) and John Robert Carpenter (Bonnie); great-grandchildren Emma Grace Carpenter, Breeze Carpenter, Cooper Carpenter, Camp Carpenter, Daisy Carpenter and Ranger Carpenter; sister Melba Taylor (William); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Blaine Carpenter, John Robert Carpenter, Breeze Carpenter, Richard Rose, Michael Cooley and Jerry Cooley.
