Elizabeth Alice Ousley, better known by family and friends as “Betty,” passed away Aug. 7, 2020 at Redbanks Nursing home in Henderson, Ky., after a lengthy illness.
Betty was born Sept. 14, 1928 in Laurel and lived in Jones County, Cross City, Fla., and Henderson during her lifetime.
She spent most of her married years as a homemaker. She was a great cook, an excellent seamstress, and her passion was quilting. She was of Baptist faith and was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church of Laurel, First Baptist Church of Cross City and Immanuel Baptist Temple of Henderson.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ted and Nancy Augusta Finch; husband Waddell Clarence Ousley; brother Richard “Jack” Finch; and sisters Ada Frances Musgrove and Dorothy Norsworthy.
She is survived by her sons Robert Waddell Ousley (Jan) of Spring Hill, Tenn., and Timothy
Finch Ousley (Patty) of Jacksonville, Fla.; brother Ted “Buddy” Finch of Wayne County; grandchildren Robert Brian Ousley, Lindsay Leigh Prince and Jacob Stephen Ousley; and great-grandchildren Tatum Ousley, Paige Prince, Tanner Ousley and Chase Prince.
Graveside services will be Thursday, Aug. 13, at 11 a.m. at Shady Grove Cemetery in Laurel with Pastor Jason Goodwin officiating.
Flowers are to be sent directly to the cemetery.
Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.tomnlinsonfuneralhome.com.
