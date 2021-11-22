Elizabeth Ann “Libba” Rogers, 77, passed away on Nov. 19, 2021.
Libba was a graduate of George S. Gardiner High School and a lifelong resident of Laurel. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
On July 9, 1944, Libba was born in Laurel to the late Frank and Mary Parish. After graduating high school in 1961, she married her true love Donald C. Rogers and celebrated their 59-year anniversary this year.
At Justice Heights United Methodist Church, Libba was a faithful member and passionately worked with youth programs. She later became a member of Franklin United Methodist and continued her work with youth and ongoing worship programs.
Balancing motherhood of her two sons, Libba was also a supportive wife and worked alongside Donald as they built Donald C. Rogers’ Construction. They later owned Helping Hands Transport, providing transportation of the elderly to medical appointments. Libba retired from the workforce in her last position as an administrative assistant on the Behavioral Health Unit of SCRMC.
Libba was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Mary Parish; and daughter-in-law LaShay Rogers (Jason).
She is survived by husband Donald; sons Donald Jr. and Jason Rogers; and grandchildren Chay, Lawsyn and Chapman.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Tuesday, Nov. 23, with services at 11 a.m. Rev. James Dobson will officiate the service with burial at Hickory Grove Cemetery in Laurel.
Pallbearers include Scott Rogers, Chapman Rogers, Craig Winship, Mike Ruffin, Doug Johnson and Eric Johnson.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.