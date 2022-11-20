Mary Elizabeth Galloway Morrison of Laurel passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 at the age of 102 at her home in Laurel with her family by her side.
She was born on Jan. 25, 1920 to the late Edgar and Clara Elizabeth Galloway of Shreveport, La.
She was predeceased by her sisters Ann McDowell, Jean Brown and Martha Galloway; her son Charles Edgar “Ed” Morrison; and her grandchildren Jim Markham and Mike Markham.
She is survived by her children James Morrison (Barbara), Mary Allred (Lew), Tom Morrison (Wanda), Bill Morrison (Jill) and Beth Johnson (Hank); 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. She was also the senior maternal figure in the lives of many extended family members.
Through the eyes of her children, she was an inspirational and remarkable woman who nurtured them to successful and fulfilling lives. She was a devout Southern, Christian lady who served the Lord for all her years. She overcame adversity through faith. She loved and was active in the Laurel First United Methodist Church, serving in numerous governance and outreach capacities, and especially enjoyed her time as part of the Jubilee Singers. She was also active in the Laurel YWCO, serving as a volunteer for a number of years. A small reading library was named after her in recognition of her many contributions. She has seen the world change in almost unimaginable ways during her 102 years — wars, men on the moon, computers, the internet, a tornado strike and on and on.
Her caregivers for almost six years — Jean Glover, Michele Morrison, Haley Andrews and Michelle Butler — did a remarkable job caring for her and enriching her final years. The family is forever indebted to them.
Visitation will be in the sanctuary of Laurel First United Methodist Church on Tuesday, Nov. 22, starting at 1 p.m. with a celebration of life to follow at 2 p.m. A private family burial will follow at Lake Park Hills Cemetery. Rev. Mark Anderson and Rev. Dr. Daniel Hathorne will officiate.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Laurel First United Methodist Church, Laurel YWCO or a charity of your choice.
To view and sign the online guestbook, visit: www.memotychapellaurel.com
