Elizabeth Joyce “Babe” Blakeney Prine, 79 of Taylorsville passed away on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Jasper General Nursing Home in Bay Springs. She was born Friday, Oct. 9, 1942, in Taylorsville.
Visitation will be Wednesday, April 20, from 9-11 a.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Taylorsville.Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. and burial will follow in Clear Creek Cemetery in Taylorsville. Dr. Frankie Clark will officiate. Special music will be performed by Mrs. Lisa Shelby. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements.
“Mrs. Joyce” was a member of First Baptist Church of Taylorsville. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend. She enjoyed working in her yard and with her flowers, spending time at the pool with her family and friends, and most of all spending time with her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all of her loving family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Willis Ray Prine; father Gail Blakeney; mother Louise Keene Blakeney; and brothers Thomas “Tom” Blakeney and Dick Blakeney.
Survivors include her sons Wesley West and Brian West (Rhonda), both of Taylorsville; daughter Gayla Blakeney Gunnell (Cooper) of Laurel; stepson Tim Prine (Ginger) of Holton, Kan.; stepdaughters Marie Prine Mullen (Ben) of Ocean Springs and Sherry Prine Gerald (Wyatt) of Mobile, Ala.; four grandchildren, Kacey West Jones (Jacob) of Taylorsville, John Wesley West (Jessica) of Braxton, Aaron Glenn of Laurel and Dustin West of Taylorsville; numerous step-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers Charles “Hop” Blakeney and John Billy Blakeney, both of Taylorsville; sister-in-law Mary Blakeney of Taylorsville; and a host of other family members and friends.
Pallbearers will be Harry Blakeney, Blake Blakeney, Tim Prine, Aaron Glenn, John West, and Dustin West. Honorary pallbearers will be Tony Blakeney, Larry Blakeney and Chad Bounds.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapelmageemendenhall.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.