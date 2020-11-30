Elizabeth Lanelle Hinton Hulon Bergin passed away at home on Nov. 29, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born on July 29, 1929 in Jones County and was 91 years old.
Lanelle graduated from Soso High School in 1947 and from Laurel General Hospital in 1950. Her nursing career spanned 58 years. She was a past member of the American Nurses Association, Mississippi Nurses Association and the District 8 Nursing Association. The last 28 years or her nursing career were at Care Center of Laurel, as a Quality Appearance and Infection Control nurse.
Preceding her in death were her parents Ida Virginia Dees Hinton and Walter Henry Hinton; brother James Lamar Hinton; and son James Hulon.
She is survived by a daughter, Jayne Phyllis Evans; a son, Joseph Henry Hulon; daughter-in-law, Jane Grissom Hulon Sims; grandchildren Christopher Cody Windham (Brittany), Joshua Casey Windham, Jodi Hulon Welch (Michael), William Heath Hulon, William James Hulon and Andrew Joseph Hulon; and great-grandchildren Michael Kagen Welch, John Lawrence Welch, Kaden James Windham and Kinley Elizabeth Windham.
Lanelle was a devout Christian and faithful member of First Baptist Church of Soso for more than 50 years, where she served on numerous committees and taught Sunday school.
She looked forward to meeting her Savior as well as joining her family and friends who had passed on before her. She will truly be missed by all who knew her and loved her.
Visitation and services will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel on Wednesday, Dec. 2. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. with the service following at 11. Interment will be in Union Line Cemetery in Soso. Rev. Jim Taylor and Rev. P.J. Weeks will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Cody Windham, Joshua Casey Windham, William Heath Hulon, William James Hulon, Andrew Joseph Hulon and Michael Kagen Welch.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
