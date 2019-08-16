Elizabeth Lee Martin, 39, of Laurel passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. She was born Monday, Dec. 3, 1979 in Laurel.
Visitation will be Friday Aug. 16, from 5-8 p.m. at The Rock Church on Highway 15 South in Laurel. Funeral services will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at The Rock Church. Burial will follow in Antioch Methodist Church Cemetery. Brother Jerry Rowley Jr. and Brother Eddie Bryant will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Elizabeth, or Beth as she was known to many, was well-loved and will be sorely missed. She had a strong faith and a positive outlook through all of her adversity.
She was preceded in death her father Donald Hubert Lee and mother-in-law Barbara A. Martin.
Survivors include her husband Larry Anthony Martin Jr.; son Christopher Logan Martin; mother Elaine Lee of Laurel; brothers Steve "Michael" Lee and Matt Lee (Michelle), all of Laurel; father-in-law Larry Martin Sr. of Laurel; brother-in-law Raymond Martin (Deidra) of Laurel; sister-in-law Elisa Phillips (Ray) of Laurel; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Logan Martin, Larry Martin Sr., Rhye Mcleod, Alex Hancock, Andy Hancock, Alan Bryant and Matt Lee.
