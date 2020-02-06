Elizabeth Lott Horne, affectionately called "Liz," was born in Laurel on April 11, 1955, to Sidney
Lott Sr. and Bertha McDonald Lott of Heidelberg. She departed this life peacefully on Jan. 29, 2020 at her home in Rochester, N.Y.
She was preceded in death by her parents Sidney and Bertha Lott; sister Tempie Lott Terrell of Heidelerg; three nephews, Benjamin Antwan Terrell of Waynesboro and Samuel "Tiger" Bronson and Kevone Wilson, both of Rochester; two great-nieces, Jasmine Terrell of Alabama and Shauron Bronson of Rochester; and one great-nephew, Jarrett Lott of Detroit.
Now to carry on her legacy she leaves Willie (Jelly) Cox; two daughters, Lamecia Michelle (Alterique) Day and Roxcie Teal, all of Rochester; two sons, William Cox and Tyshaun Cox, both of Rochester; two sisters, Dorothy (Doris Ann) Lott Bronson of Rochester and Pinky Lott Jones of Laurel; eight brothers, C.W. (Bemice) Lott, Sidney (LaBarbara) Lott Jr. of Leesville, La., John (Martis) Lott of Detroit, Terry Lott Sr. of Seattle, Jerry (Roslyn) Lott of Heidelberg, Tyrone Lott of Powder Springs, Ga., Markeith (Sharifia) of Chicago and Michael (Amanda) Lott of Nashville; four granddaughters, Tiara Horne (Steven), Shaniqua Howard, Brianna Benard and Chamara Cox; four grandsons, Lavelle
Howard, Nazir Day, Traivon Home and Shawn Benard; seven great-grandchildren, Ragen Howard, Nia
Howard, S'Maj Jones, D'Mir Warren. Nathan Cox, Asa Cox and Allen Bobo Jr.; four god daughters, Blake Alston, Rhonda Paul, Shaunta Riley and Quantasia Johnson, all of Rochester; three uncles, Rev. Earnest (Debra) McDonald and Albert Lee McDonald, all of Chicago, and Eddie Lee (Fredia) McDonald of Seattle; four aunts, Maggie Young of Houston, Cathern Etienne of Lake Charles, La., Frances Blue of Fayettevile, N.C., and Dorothy Johnson Houston; a host of nieces, great-nieces, great-great-nieces; nephews, great-nephews, great-great-nephews; and a host of cousins, relatives and friends.
Funeral services will beTuesday, Feb. 11, at noon at Greater Beaver Meadow Missionary Baptist Church in Heidelberg. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to service time at the church. Gilmore Funeral Home of Heidelberg and Dixon Funeral Home of Rochester are in charge of the services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.