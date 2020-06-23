Elizabeth Rogers Windham, 80, died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel.
She was preceded in death by her father William Leslie Rogers; mother Elizabeth Bissell Rogers; and husband Charles H. Windham Jr.
She is survived by her daughter Murray Windham of Laurel; daughter and son-in-law Melissa and Robert Hutchison of Jackson; two grandsons, Charley Hutchison and Forrest Hutchison of Jackson; sister and brother-in-law Martha and Dr. Watts Davis of Laurel; and nieces and nephews.
A graduate of George S. Gardiner High School and Millsaps College, she taught elementary school in Greenville before coming back to Laurel and marrying Charley Windham and raising two daughters. She was active in Daughters of the American Revolution, the Laurel Country Club, First-Trinity Presbyterian Church, the Junior Auxiliary of Laurel, the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art and Chi Omega.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 26, at Lake Park Cemetery in Laurel with Dr. Randy Turner and Rev. Luke Ponder officiating.
Pallbearers will be Charley Hutchison, Forrest Hutchison, Joey Davis, Dr. Watts Davis, Dr. Evan Davis and George Bassi.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to First-Trinity Presbyterian Church or the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art.
Memory Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
