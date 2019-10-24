Elizabeth Sumrall Walters peacefully went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday evening, Oct. 21, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Born Oct. 10, 1938 in Lake to Ralph and Bessie Sumrall, Elizabeth grew up in Soso and graduated from Soso High School. After graduation, she completed the Registered Nursing program at South Mississippi Charity Hospital.
While attending nursing school, she met and married her husband on July 27, 1957. L.V. and Elizabeth celebrated their 62nd anniversary this year.
Elizabeth retired from South Central Regional Medical Center in 2003, having worked there for 34 years. She worked as a night-shift nursing supervisor for many years but finished her career in the nursery where she rocked countless newborns and comforted many new mothers.
Prior to working at SCRMC, she worked at Boone Clinic for Dr. Waites, who affectionately called her Beth.
In her spare time, she enjoyed attending her kids' and grandkids' activities, watching Atlanta Braves baseball and making precious heirlooms for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, cross-stitching and crocheting for those she cherished.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Bessie Sumrall; an infant brother; and two sisters, Nina Pearl Sumrall and Merle Sumrall.
Elizabeth is survived by her husband L. V. Walters of Laurel; sister Evelyn Glenn of Soso; daughter Denise (Terry) King of Walker, La.; son Raymond Charles (Stephanie ) Walters of Madison; grandson Blaise (Ashley) King and great-grandchildren Isaiah, Errett, Ezra and Eden of Madison; granddaughter Ashley (Blake) Caruso and great-granddaughter Magnolia of Baton Rouge; grandson Ashton (Stephanie) Walters and great-granddaughter Arabella Jane of Poplarville; granddaughter Allison (Pete) Davidson of Lakenheath AFB, United Kingdom; granddaughter Baxter Rose (Stephen) Williams of Hattiesburg; grandson Sawyer Walters of Long Beach; grandson Zach West of Petal; and granddaughter Lexie Robinson of Madison. She is also survived by her lifelong friend Gladys Harrison Blackledge of Gulfport.
Services for Elizabeth will be at First Baptist Church of Laurel on Friday, Oct. 25. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m., with service to follow at 11. A graveside service will be immediately afterward at Memorial Gardens on Highway 184 in Jones County.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent in her name to First Baptist Church, Laurel, TV Ministry and/or Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital in Jackson.
To sign the online guest book, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
