Services will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4, at Mount Olive United Methodist Church for Mrs. Elizabeth Walley Shoemake, 90, of Ovett. Mrs. Shoemake passed away on Sept. 30, 2020 at Forrest General Hospital. Rev. James Salter and Rev. Jason Bird will officiate the service with burial to follow in the Mount Olive Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Garrett Peterson, Ethan Smith, Jonathan Carter, Lynn Smith, Ted Crabtree and Tim White, with Eric Tisdale as alternate.
Mrs. Shoemake taught in the Perry County School System for more than 20 years. She was a member of Mount Olive United Methodist Church for over 60 years where she taught Sunday School and lead youth groups for many years.
Mrs. Shoemake was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years Marcus Shoemake; parents Obadiah and Oree Walley; and brother Thomas Walley.
She is survived by her daughters Amendia Netto of Hattiesburg, Gail Peterson of Petal, Sue (Ted) Crabtree of Ovett and Sandy (Lynn) Smith of Petal; grandchildren Randi (Jonathon) Carter of Ovett, Garrett Peterson of Petal, Ethan Smith of Petal and Rachel Smith of Jackson; great-grandchild Hutson Lee Carter; brother James Albert (Ann) Walley of Hattiesburg; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Saturday from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Jones and Son Funeral Home in Richton.
