Ella Sue Slade passed away on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at the age of 89. Sue died peacefully of natural causes, surrounded by family, in her place of residence at Ridgeland Place Assisted Living in Ridgeland.
She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and wife to her late husband Leigh. Sue is survived by her son Gary, along with his wife Amy and their children Brennan and Hannah. She is also survived by her daughter Julie, along with her child Katie and granddaughter Ava.
She will be greatly missed for her sense of humor and her deep care of others.
There will be a graveside service at Lake Park Hills Cemetery on Wednesday, Feb. 3, at 2 p.m. provided through Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel.
Flowers are welcomed by the family, but a kind donation to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is greatly appreciated.
