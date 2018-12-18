Ellen Ware Hassell was born in Smith County on March 22, 1931. She lived in many cities growing up, but spent her adult life in Laurel. She passed away in Mobile, Ala., on Dec. 16, 2018.
Friends are invited to the graveside service at Lake Park Hill Cemetery in Laurel at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Ellen was a loving wife and a devoted mother. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church for many years. She taught Sunday school, teaching 2-year-olds to young teens. She graduated from Jones County Junior College and the University of Southern Mississippi. She taught in the Laurel City Schools for 25 years. She enjoyed playing bridge, reading and traveling. After retiring from teaching, she volunteered for the Red Cross for 11 years working disaster relief across the country.
Her parents were Otho Richard Ware Sr. and Winnie Lou Meadows Ware.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years John Dee Hassell; her son David Robert Hassell (Helene) of Mobile; daughter Sharon Hassell Bell (Tom) of Huntsville, Ala.; two grandchildren, Alexander Davenport Hassell (Sarah) of Denver, Colo. and Helene Hassell Cunningham (Pearson) of Atlanta, Ga.; and sister Catherine Ware Pope of Madison.
She was preceded in death by her four brothers, Shelby Ware, William G. Ware, O.R. Ware Jr., and A.J.(Jack) Ware; and two sisters, Audelle Ware Niddrie and Mattie Lou Ware Edwards.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to First Baptist Church, Laurel, MS, Dorcas Sunday School Class or donations to your favorite charity.
To sign the online guest book, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
