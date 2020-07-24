Ellewellyn Rogers Jones of Laurel passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at South Central Regional Medical Center. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, at Oak Bowery United Methodist Church Cemetery in Heidelberg. A walk-through visitation will be from 8:15-9:15 a.m. on Saturday in the chapel at Chapel of Angels Funeral Home. Due to the coronavirus pandemic and at the request of the family, the graveside service will be restricted to immediate and close extended family members and invited guests only. Chapel of Angels Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. View and online guestbook at www.ChapelofAngelsFH.net.
