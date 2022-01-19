Ellis Johnston Jr., born June 15, 1932 in Jones County, passed from this life on Jan. 17, 2022 at the age of 89.
Prior to his retirement, Mr. Johnston was a truck driver for Amerada Hess.
He was preceded in death by the mother of his children Shirley Corley Johnston; his parents Ellis Johnston Sr. and Vada Hinton Johnston; two brothers, Buddy Johnston and Tommy Johnston; sister Mary Joyce Clark; and stepdaughter Shelly Blakeney.
Survivors include his wife Doris Corley Johnston of Taylorsville; two sons, Timothy Johnston (Joan) of Summerland and Daniel Johnston (Barbara) of Gitano; daughter Robin Blakeney of Puckett; stepchildren Mack Blakeney and Mitchell Blakeney, both of Gitano, and Misty Blakeney Parker (Randy) of Laurel; brother Howard Johnston (Carol) of Gitano; sisters Ada Faye Westbrook (Dale) of Raleigh and Betty Jo Sharpe (Von) of the Big Creek Community; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Lebanon Baptist Church (460 Lebanon Road in Laurel) with interment to follow in Old Antioch Cemetery in Gitano. Rev. J.R. Hartfield and Rev. Harold Floyd will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Mark Johnston, Greg Johnston, Anthony Johnston, Jeff Clark, John Clark and Joe Hulon.
To view and sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
