Ellis Smallwood

Ellis “Walter” Smallwood, 77, passed from this life on April 25, 2023.
He was born Nov. 20, 1945, in Laurel to John P. and Helen T. Smallwood. Walter attended Laurel High School, after which he enlisted in the United States Navy during the Vietnam war and served his country honorably in combat operations during Vietnam. He returned home to marry Linda Irvin in 1969. After being honorably discharged from the United States Navy, Walter worked in the auto industry for 50 years, where he never met a stranger and helped more people than could ever be counted. He was a lifetime member of The Florida Sheriff’s Association. He was a member of the VFW and American Legion.
He was preceded in death by his parents John and Helen Smallwood; his brother John “Johnny” Smallwood; and sister Mildred “Millie” Scitz.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years Linda; his sons Ellis W Smallwood Jr. (Mildred) and Jason Smallwood; his brothers Fred Smallwood and Harvey Smallwood; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Friday from 5-8 p.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home. A service will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Brother Howard Houston will officiate. Interment will follow in Hickory Grove Cemetery.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
