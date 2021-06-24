Elmer Harold Knight, 82, of Gautier and the Centerville Community in Jones County (Cracker's Neck), went home to his "Old Master" Wednesday afternoon, June 23, 2021. He was born in Jones County on March 23, 1939.
Mr. Knight was preceded in death by his parents Elmer J. and Erma Lee Knight; brother-in-law Robert Vinson; mother-in-law and father-in-law Willie and Arcola Dozier; and his great-granddaughter Sophia Ann Myers.
He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years Ellen Dozier Ford Knight; his sister Delores Vinson of Magee; sister-in law Bernice Dozier of Hassell, Ala., and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Gerald and Willie Dozier of Meridian; three sons, Randy (Lori), Brian (Robyn) and David (Suzy) Knight; and daughter Pam (Jim) Patano. He is also survived by stepchildren Kimberly (David) Cuevas and Terry (Stacey) Ford; 10 grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren with one on the way; three step-great-grandchildren with one on the way; and many other family members and friends.
Harold was an avid hunter, fisherman and he enjoyed playing golf. He took hunting trips to Missouri, Montana and Wyoming with sons and grandsons. He played in several pro-am golf tournaments, once partnering with Lee Trevino.
He had a long career in shipbuilding, which began at Ingalls Shipyard in Pascagoula, and he was an owner of Knight's Piping, Inc., serving as vice president for many years.
He completed 50 years of service as a Master Mason in good standing in The Grand Lodge of Mississippi F.&A.M., Pascagoula Lodge No. 419.
He loved his family and was very proud of each and every one. He has been a dear husband, brother, father and "Poppy" — loved by many, missed by all.
Poppy asked, that if you prefer, you may make donations in memory of his great-granddaughter Sophia Ann Myers to the Soso Strong Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation at any Community Bank branch in Mississippi or at P. O. Box 632, Ocean Springs, MS 39566.
Visitation will be at O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home (3290 Ladner Road in Gautier) on Sunday, June 27, from 5-7 p.m. Visitation will be at Centerville Baptist Church (995 Centerville Road in Soso) on Monday from 2-3 p.m. The Celebration of Life and burial will follow.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.obryantokeefe.com.
