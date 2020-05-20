Elmo D. Pollock Jr. passed away on May 10, 2020 at the Care Center of Raleigh. Graveside services will be Saturday, May 23, at 11 a.m. in Collinsville at the Liberty United Methodist Church Cemetery. A visitation will be from 8-8:45 a.m. in the chapel at Chapel of Angels Funeral Home, which is in charge of the arrangements. To view an online guest book, visit www.ChapelOfAngelsFH.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.