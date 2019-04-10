"Her children arise and call her blessed;" Proverbs 31:28 NIV.
After a long and fulfilling life, Elna died gently and peacefully in her sleep Sunday afternoon, April 7, 2019, at age 90. She was a homemaker, wife and mother as well as a registered nurse who spent most of her nursing career providing pediatric care at Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula. She was renowned as a gardener and birdwatcher.
She was born Nov. 19, 1928, in Jones County to Harmon and Carrie Houston Buckelew, the oldest of their six children.
She is predeceased by her parents; two brothers, Edward and Terrel Buckelew; sister Denise McSwain; her first husband and the father of her children Wille Ward Everett; and her second husband Lawrence D. Stone.
She is survived by two sisters and a brother-in-law, Mary Bisping, Nell and Clyde Slade; two daughters and their husbands, Sandra Gates and Greg, and Susan Bailey and Bryan; two sons and their wives, Ron Everett and Maggie, and Perry Everett and Lisa; 10 grandchildren, Emily Allen, Elizabeth Baird, Michael Everett, Stephen Gates, Matthew Everett, Allison Bailey, William Everett, Ian Everett, Erin Bailey and Rebecca Bailey; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive visitors at Ellisville Funeral Home between 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, April 11. Services will be conducted by Brother John Bailey Sr. at New Hope Baptist Church at 2 on Friday with interment following in the church cemetery.
She enjoyed her flowers in life and, as a continuation of her care for children, in lieu of flowers, a donation to a children’s hospital is appreciated.
The family wishes to thank Sandra Blackledge and her staff for the loving care they have provided in the past months.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
