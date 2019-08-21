Elner L. Andrews, 78, of Laurel, died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 at her residence.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at St. Elmo Baptist Church. Burial will be in Oak Hill No. 2 Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at St. Elmo Baptist Church.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories two sons, Robert Earl Andrews Jr. of Laurel and Thomas (Linda Bell) Andrews of Pensacola, Fla.; two daughters, Trina Heidelberg and Belinda Houze, both of Laurel; four sisters, Annie (Ben) Taite of Gulfport, Rebecca Hollingsworth and Rosie Nell Montfort, both of Detroit, and Della (Anthony) Caples of New Orleans; and two brothers, Henry Thompson Jr. of Cleveland, Ohio, and Elmer Lee Jr. of Detroit.
Chapel of Angels Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
