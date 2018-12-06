Eloise Ann Hehn, known by friends, colleagues and family as “Ms. Ellie,” has gone home to rest, after a lengthy illness. Born in San Antonio, Texas on Dec. 5, 1931, she was the daughter of Henry and Margarita Fuentes. She arrived to Mississippi in 1967, when her husband Merlin Hehn was transferred to Keesler, AFB. Mississippi soon became home for them and their family, and the couple lived in Ellisville for 43 years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon Saturday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with visitation at 11 a.m. Rev. Michael Thornton will officiate. Internment will be at Fort Sam Houston Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas.
Ms. Ellie started her professional career very early in life, as a teen model for fashion designers. After graduating from cosmetology school and working as a beautician, she spent several years in watch repair and engraving before entering retail merchandising.
For 14 years, Ms. Ellie managed stores for Bill’s Dollar Stores in Ocean Springs and Waynesboro before she assumed the position of merchandise coordinator for Frank Martin’s Gibson Stores. During her career, she was honored with many awards, including American Business Woman of the Year for the Biloxi Charter Chapter of ABWA, and recognized as one of the Top 10 business women in the nation. Ms. Ellie was not only known for her professional leadership skills, but was also known as someone who never met a stranger and showed her love with a hug.
Ms. Ellie was a life-long Catholic and an active member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Laurel. She was also a member of the local Moose Lodge and the VFW ladies Auxiliary, Laurel.
She was proceeded in death by her loving husband of 57 years Merlin Dale Hehn; her father and mother Henry and Margarita Fuentes; and her brother and sister Henry Fuentes Jr. and Vangie Solis.
She leaves behind her four daughters, Terry (Bill) Livingston of San Antonio, Debbie (Steve) Chisolm of Dallas, Betty (David) Massey of Mobile and Lizzy (Gary) Frier of Sarasota. She also had seven grandchildren, Mandy (Jeff) Pinkerton, Jenny Simmons, Melissa (Tim) Benedict, Sarah (Ray) Miller, Laura (Ryan) Beard, Eric (Lisa) Mayfield and Allison (Chris) Ray; in addition to 18 great-grandchildren; and many loved nieces, nephews and friends.
