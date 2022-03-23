Eloise Bush Walters, 89, of Laurel passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Jones County Rest Home in Ellisville. She was born Tuesday, May 3, 1932, in Laurel.
Visitation will be held Thursday, March 24, from 1-2 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel with the funeral at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Shady Grove Baptist Church cemetery. Brother Joseph Harris and Brother Ken Harrison will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Eloise was a devoted homemaker, wife, mother and grandmother. She loved her children and her grandchildren. She enjoyed reading her Bible, working in the garden and received a certificate in CNA training. She also enjoyed, quilting and ceramics.
She was preceded in death by her husband Curtis Collins Walters; parents Austin Roy and Amanda Jane Bush; brother Dennis Bush; and great-grandbaby Elijah Welborn.
Survivors include her son Curtis Walters (Mona); daughter Pamela Walters Crabtree (Billy); grandchildren Jeremy Fant (Tracy), Amanda Hardy (James) and Jason Strickland (Sonya); great-grandchildren Christian Walker, Devin Walker, Zaylen Merryfield, Colin Fant, Duncan Minter, Cheyenne Taylor, Elanna Hardy, Marrissa Hardy and Cameron Walker; brother Austin Larry Bush (Janelle); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Cheyenne Taylor, James Taylor, Jeremy Fant, Andrew Gaitanis, Joey Miller and Cameron Walker.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
