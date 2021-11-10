Elouise Nix Jordan of Ellisville stepped into the presence of her Heavenly Father, who faithfully took care of her for 99 years and into the arms of her earthly father and mother on Nov. 8, 2021.
She was born in Mooringsport, La., on Feb. 11, 1922, to Addison D. Nix and Iantha Jordan Nix. She and her four siblings were raised by her paternal grandparents. Elouise is finally reunited with her parents after tragically losing them in a car accident at age 10.
She graduated from Jones County Agricultural High School and Junior College in 1940. Married to Charles E. Jordan for 62 years, they lived in Laurel for 25 years and were members of Wildwood Baptist Church before returning to Ellisville to live in the Jordan homeplace and attend First Baptist Church of Ellisville.
Tending her flowerbeds was a shared pastime for Elouise and Charles. She loved her faithful Heavenly Father, her dear family and her beautiful flowers. She enjoyed baking caramel cakes, crocheting and quilting with friends. We celebrate her long life and loving legacy. As she was fond of saying, “I love you a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck.”
She was preceded in death by her parents Addison D. Nix and Iantha Jordan Nix; her husband Charles E. Jordan; her sisters Clara Pearl McIntosh (George), Katherine Parker (Marion) and Doris Majure (Bob); and her brother Addison D. Nix (Billie).
She is survived by her son Mike Jordan (Cheryl) and daughter Diantha Williamson (Nathan); grandchildren Megan White (Steve), Melanie Jacobsen (Dana), Diantha Ann Williamson and Danielle Lin (Timothy); and great-grandchildren Caroline Sheppard, Connor Jacobsen and Carter Jacobsen.
Pallbearers will be Dana Jacobsen, Connor Jacobsen, Steve White, Timothy Lin, Stan Majure and Dale Keyes.
Honorary pallbearers are Wildwood family of friends of Laurel; The Orchard Bible fellowship class of Temple Baptist Church in Hattiesburg; and Cecil “Boots” Jordan Sunday school class at Ellisville First United Methodist Church.
The family gives a special thanks to A-1 Attendants Service in Laurel for their loving care of Elouise.
Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 12, from 9:30-11 a.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home with service beginning at 11 a.m. Rev. Robert Fennell and Rev. Marc Anderson will officiate. Burial will follow in Ellisville City Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to:
• Lottie Moon Christmas Offering, First Baptist Ellisville, 302 East Holly St. Ellisville, MS 39437
• UMCOR Sager Brown Depot, 131 Sager Brown Rd, Baldwin, LA 70514
• Gideon International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800
