Elowese Lee Ishee, 85, of Laurel, Mississippi, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 18, 2021, at Jones County Rest Home in Ellisville, Mississippi.
She was preceded in death by her parents Clemmie Mahaley and Abner Nathaniel Lee and her brothers Herman, Ray, and Percy “Pete” Lee.
Elowese was born on Tuesday, January 28, 1936, to Mahaley and Abner Lee of Mount Olive, Mississippi. After graduating from Mount Olive High School in 1954, she attended Charity Nursing School and University of Alabama Birmingham where she earned a degree in nursing, beginning her 40-year-long nursing career. As the wife of a U.S. Air Force Master Sargeant, Elowese became a well-traveled woman and nurse living and working in Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Japan, the Philippines, Mississippi, and California. Elowese was a member of Magnolia Baptist Church, and her hobbies included gardening and sewing, but she most enjoyed sharing those hobbies with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Kenneth Marshall Ishee I; sons Ken Ishee (Teresa) of Ellisville, Mark Ishee (Jenny) of Sharon, and David Ishee (Melanie) of Pensacola; and daughter Lynne Ishee of Laurel. She is also survived by her siblings Jo King of Mize, Pat Flynt of Mount Olive, and Carolyn Monk of Collins, as well as 7 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and her beloved dog Scooter.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Memory Chapel in Laurel, Mississippi. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Memory Chapel with burial to follow in Lake Park Cemetery. Bro. Matt Olsen will officiate. Memory Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements. To sign the online guest book, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
“Time is what you make it; there's always been 24 hours in a day.” -Mrs. Ishee’s favorite quote
