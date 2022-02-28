Elsie C. Langley was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister,\ and friend. She left this world suddenly on Feb. 24, 2022 at age 79 at Forrest General Hospital.
Visitation will be at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday with the funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. Interment will be at the Biloxi National Cemetery in Biloxi. Rev. Tommy Shields will officiate.
She was born to Leland and Scelestine Creel on March 23, 1942. Elsie Langley was a registered nurse at her time of retirement. She enjoyed caring for others and it showed in the length she worked as a registered nurse.She worked at Mobile Infirmary, Sacred Heart of Pensacola and South Central Regional Medical Center.
Elsie loved to travel and she loved animals. She was known to take in all stray animals that came her way. She was the backbone of our family, and she loved the Lord, which showed through her caring as a nurse.
She was preceded in death by her husband Walter E. Langley, a World War II veteran; her mother and father Leland and Scelestine Creel; brother Thomas L. Creel; son Patrick D. Plankers; and her two beloved pets, Nemo and Tiger.
She is survived by two daughters, Vicki Barnett of Taylorsville and Jodie Robinson (Dennis) of Taylorsville; son Michael L. Plankers (Karen) of Alexander, Ark.; seven grandchildren, Sammy Strickland, Jeremy Strickland, Jonathan Robinson (Chelsea), Rebecca Hill, Michael Robinson (Christi), Alexis Dykes (Donavan), Drake T. Plankers, Bryce Woods, Cody Plankers and Taylor (TP) Plankers. She has nine great-grandchildren, Madelyn and Camryn Strickland, Isiah, Graceland, Audrey, Zaiden and Bryson Dykes, Molly, Madeline and Steele Hill, and Sydney Robinson; and three pets, Nemo II, Brutus and Snoopy.
Memory Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local animal shelter.
