Elsie Mae Smith, 95, of Ellisville passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Cedars Personal Care Home in Soso. She was born Thursday, March 31, 1927, in Chasen. She graduated from Buckatuna High School in 1945 and, shortly thereafter, went to nursing school at Laurel General Hospital, where she began her nursing career and met her future husband Dick Smith. They were married on Nov. 16, 1957, in Laurel and continued to live in Laurel where she retired from nursing in 1962 to begin her family and start her career as a homemaker.
Visitation will be Thursday, April 7, from 5-7 p.m. at West Ellisville Baptist Church. Funeral services will be Friday at 10 a.m. at West Ellisville Baptist Church with burial to follow in Hickory Grove Cemetery in Laurel. Brother Jerry East will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Elsie was a lady who loved her Lord and her family with all her heart. She was a faithful member of West Ellisville Baptist Church since 1969. She enjoyed spending time cultivating flowers and riding on her riding lawn mower. Mrs. Elsie was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband Dick Smith; parents Benjamin and Virtous Shoultz; brothers Larkin Shoultz, Johnny Shoultz and Arthur Shoultz; sister Estelle Whigham; and granddaughter Megan Smith.
Survivors include her sons Denvil Smith and John Smith (Dana); grandson Logan Smith; granddaughters Lundyn Smith and Lauren Bourne (Travis); greatp-grandson Lander Smith; great-granddaughters Olivia Bourne and Emma Bourne; nephews Michael Weems (Laura), Cole Tolbert, Clay Tolbert and William Weems; nieces Brenda Mosley (Bill), Melissa Tolbert (Ronnie), Ella Weems, Elizabeth Weems and Cora Weems.
Pallbearers will be Logan Smith, Wayne Brown, Ronnie Tolbert, Jim Belk, Leroy Colglazier and Cole Tolbert.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in her name to Gideons International.
“Now may the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, that you may abound in hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.” — Romans 15:13
