Elsie Thompson
April 2, 1931 - Feb. 8, 2023
Services will be at 2 p.m., Sunday at Moselle Memorial Baptist Church for Mrs. Elsie Thompson, 91, of Moselle. Mrs. Thompson passed from this life on Feb. 8, 2023 at the Jones County Rest Home. Dr. Keith Thompson will officiate the service with burial to follow in Moselle Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Mrs. Thompson was a loving and devoted homemaker. She was a faithful member of Moselle Memorial Baptist Church. She greatly enjoyed spending time with her family.
Mrs. Thompson was preceded in death by her husband Bobby Thompson; parents Jessie and Elsie New; grandson Stephen McGraw; and brother Johnny New.
She is survived by her children Barry (Sylvia) Thompson, Bo (Peggy) Thompson and Jack (Cathy) Thompson; grandchildren Laura, Casey, Kelly, Kimberly, Kerri, Seth and Caleb; 10 great-grandchildren; and 10-great-great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Seth Thompson, Dustin Thompson, Eli Wheat, Gage Thompson, Caleb Thompson, Casey Thompson, and Brad Wheat as alternate. Honorary pallbearer will be Beau Clearman.
Jones and Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
