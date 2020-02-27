Elton Slayton’s life story began on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 1928 in Neshoba County. As a young child, he obtained the nickname “Shotgun” based on a popular children’s cartoon. Only time would tell how fitting the name and cartoon would capture his big, spirited personality.
“Shotgun” was a wonderful man who always told others that he was the most blessed man in the world. He will be greatly missed, and time spent with him will be cherished by all who knew him.
One of Elton’s greatest accomplishments was his successful years owning and operating Laurel Truck Parts. After retirement, he continued to work hard and explore “everything I ever wanted to do in life." He enjoyed logging, traveling and being with family. Along with his multiple travels to Alaska, Elton also traveled and worked with the rodeo for a number of years. Elton served in the Navy and worked as a Mason with the Ellisville Masonic Lodge.
Elton enjoyed the great outdoors and his working on his German Deutz tractor. He always commented that his “hole in the ground needs to be big enough for both him and the Deutz." He also enjoyed spending quality time with his fur babies Echo and Sandy.
At the lifelong age of 91, Elton was taken home on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 in Ellisville. Family and friends are invited to share in the graveside services on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 1 p.m. at Sand Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother James Blankenship will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
He was preceded in death by his wife Gertie L. Slayton; parents James Daulton and Ethel Slayton; brother Jimmy Slayton; sister Marguerite Nelson; and son-in-law Bayless Landrum.
Survivors include his sons Mike Slayton (Gloria) and Ronny Slayton (Deborah); daughters, Cindy Welch (David) and Pati Knight (Mackie); grandchildren Julie Kooistra, Christy Guerra, Sabrina Peel (Jamey), Matthew Welch, Ashley Welch, Lindsay Welch, Amanda McCallum (Chad) and Mary Kathryn Carney (Benji); 10 great-grandchildren; and host of nieces and nephews.
We, the family, express our appreciation for the calls, visits, and prayers during this difficult time. We consider ourselves blessed to have had him with us as long as we did.
Abiding by Elton’s’ wishes, the family request that in lieu of flowers donations be made directly to St. Jude’s Children Hospital.
An online guest book may be signed at www.ellsvillefuneralhome.com.
