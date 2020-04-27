World War II veteran Elvin Lee Harrison Jr., surrounded by his family, went home to be with his Lord on April 27, 2020 at his home in Laurel.
Graveside services will be Tuesday, April 28, at 2:30 p.m. at Memorial Gardens cemetery in Laurel, with burial to follow in Memorial Gardens. Rev. Robby Johnson and Drs. Joey and Connie Shelton will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Lee was born in Forest on Jan. 31, 1926. He is preceded in death by his parents Elvin Lee Harrison Sr. and Effie Riser Harrison.
He is survived by his wife Jane Harrison; and five children, Harry (Regina) Harrison, Karen Williams and Bettye (Bill) Carpenter, as well as his step-daughter Kellie Kervin and Miles Beavers. Four sisters-in-law; and one brother-in-law also survive him: Joan Hall, Glenda Morton, Julia Mansell and Johnny Dry. He leaves behind six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In 1944, Lee joined the U.S. Navy. He earned a degree as Yeoman and was trained in radio communications. He served on the DD581 USS Cherette in the Pacific Theater until the end of the war.
Lee was a self-made entrepreneur. In 1949, he started the chicken business in Jasper County. He established Harrison Enterprises Inc. which included commercial and residential construction, funeral homes in Bay Springs and cable TV operations. At the time of his death, he was the last surviving member of the original incorporators of Jasper County Bank, which is now Magnolia State Bank. Through his time in the funeral business, he felt the most satisfaction in the way he was able to reach out to people in their time of need.
Pallbearers will be Ricky Cook, Miles Beavers, Terry Smith, Nick Harrison, Andy Williams, Josh Harrison, David Shelman and John Hearn.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests any memorial gifts in Lee's name can be made to Journey Church, 130 Northeast Drive, Laurel MS 39443 or Blair E. Batson Children's Hospital in Jackson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.