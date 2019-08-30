Elza Pulliam, known to friends as "Shorty,” passed away on Aug. 29, 2019 at the age of 91. Shorty was born Sept. 8, 1927 in Ellisville.
During his service as a Marine, Shorty served in World War II and Korea. He was a member of the Lions Club, American Legion and a 50-year member of the Shiners. He was owner and operator of Pulliam Body Shop in Ellisville until his retirement. A loving Christian, Shorty was a member of First Baptist Church in Ellisville.
Shorty was preceded in death by his parents Charles Elza and Lelia Lowe Pulliam; and brothers Charles Pulliam and Buddy Pulliam (Pat).
Shorty will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 69 years Betty Lowe Pulliam; children Diane Bass (Jim), Rita Rose (Richard) and Don Pulliam (Helen); and grandchildren Stacy Bass Lofton, Lance Bass, Ryan Reid, Derek Reid, Holli Pulliam Barefoot, Amber Pulliam and Ty Pulliam. "Papa" will be missed by his 16 beloved great-grandchildren. He is also survived by brother Milton Pulliam (Betsy) and sister-in-law Mary Elizabeth Pulliam.
A celebration of Elza "Shorty" Pulliam will be Sunday, Sept. 1, at Ellisville Funeral Home. Visitation will be at 2 p.m. with the service following at 3. Officiating the service will be Rev. Paul Brashier with interment following in Ellisville Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Reid, Derek Reid, Lance Bass, Ty Pulliam, Ford Lofton and Britt Barefoot.
The family extends a special thank you to Jones County Rest Home for their loving care, compassion and professionalism. Your kindness will always be remembered. The family also expresses gratitude to all of Shorty's precious friends who showed so much love during his final days.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Amber Pulliam Special Endowment at the University of Southern Mississippi. Call 888-giveUSM, reference is fund No. 1458
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
