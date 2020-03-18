Elzie Louise Overland, born April 23, 1945, passed away on March 18, 2020 at the age of 74.
Mrs. Overland was a homemaker. She enjoyed quilting and loved to watch her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Freddie and Aurora Touchet; husband Charles Overland; and three sons, Eddie Richard, John Richard Jr. and Darren Richard.
Left to cherish her memory is her son Lonnie Richard of Laurel; and a host of brothers, sisters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 5-6 p.m. Friday, March 20, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.