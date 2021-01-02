Emily Ann Robinson passed away on Dec. 19, 2020.
She was a longtime member of Salem Heights Baptist Church and a lifelong resident of Laurel. She worked as a seamstress at Reliance Manufacturing before going home to take care of her family and she liked to sew.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father Doris Stewart Hancock and Harlan Coryell; and daughter Cherry Lee Boler.
She is survived by R.H. Robinson; daughter Elaine Jones Doan (James E. Doan Jr.) of Woodland, Ala.; two granddaughters, Holly McCallum and Kelly Myers; two grandsons, Ron Hudson and Kevin Iosty; five great-grandchildren; sister Aline Craven; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were at Springhill Baptist Church Cemetery on Dec. 23, 2020 at 2 p.m. Troy Hobson officiated.
