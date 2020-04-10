Emily Farrior Bengston of Cypress, Texas, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020. Born on Dec. 19, 1931 in Laurel, she was the daughter of Richard M. and Leona Rose Nesom. After graduating from Gardiner High School, she served in the United States Air Force.
Emily began college at Jones County Junior College before completing both her bachelor's and master's degrees at Pan American University (now The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley). Emily was an elementary school teacher at Skinner Elementary in Brownsville, Texas, and at Marion Manor Elementary, Parkland Elementary and Desertaire Elementary, all in El Paso, Texas.
Emily loved to travel, especially transcontinental trips by train. She was an avid seamstress and a lifelong fan of the New York Yankees. She also enjoyed reading novels and working crossword puzzles. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Emily was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Rose Nesom Lott, Fleta Nesom Harvey and Olivia Nesom Myers; and brother the Rev. Father Richard M. Nesom.
Emily is survived by her sons Richard Charles Bengston of Cypress and Steven Forest Bengston (Theresa) of Campobello, S.C.; daughters Margaret Bengston Cobb (Joseph) of Memphis, Christine Bengston Niblett of Gainesville, Fla., and Patricia Bengston Stewart (Dr. G. Edward) of Ocala, Fla.; grandsons Kyle M. Niblett (Vanessa), George “Trip” Stewart (Katie) and Robert A. Stewart; granddaughters Laura Stewart Maitland (Chris), Sarah Cobb, Savannah Bengston and Heidi Bengston; and great-grandsons Nicholas and Michael Maitland. Her surviving siblings are Roy A. Nesom (Jean) and Alice Nesom Gatlin Berner. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the family memorial service is being postponed until a future permitted date.
