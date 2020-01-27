Emma Dee Killen Holifield passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel.
She was born Sept. 20, 1933 in Lucedale to William Henry and Lillie Killen. She was a member of Springhill Baptist Church. She attended Calhoun High School. Her last employment was with JCPenney in Laurel, and she helped her husband Mike operate the family wrecker service.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Jan. 29, from 1-3 p.m. at Springhill Baptist Church with the funeral to follow at 3. Burial will be in the Springhill Cemetery. Brother Brandon Wilson will officiate.
Dee was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years Mike Holifield, who died Dec. 11, 2019; and her parents William Henry and Lillie Killen.
She is survived by her sons Ronald Holifield of Navarre, Fla., and Ray Holifield (Sheila) of Laurel; grandchildren Tonya Hill and Brian (Allyson) Holifield; great-grandchildren Carley and Cambrey Hill and Jackson, Jenna and Jacey Holifield; her sister Faye Ivey of Laurel; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Ivey, Kimble Holifield, Dana Holifield, Nathan Bynum, Jeffery Bynum and Eric Hinton.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
