A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 15, at Fairfield Cemetery of Moselle for Mrs. Emma E. “Mickey” Edmonson, 81, of Florence. She had a great heavenly homecoming on April 12, 2023.
Mrs. Edmonson will be remembered for loving her family and always doing things for others. She proudly served in the United States Army during peacetime, where she was a PFC E3. She worked for Deluxe Check Printing as a proofreader for 20 years. Following her retirement, she started her own house-cleaning business in the Moselle area.
She was preceded in death by her husband John Edmonson; daughter Yvette Mangum; parents Robert and Velma Mulligan; and sisters Phyllis Griffin, Robbie Bennett and Patsy Bauer.
She is survived by her son Robert (Cheryl) Phillips of Florence; four granddaughters; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brothers Joe and Melvin Mulligan; and sister Dorothy Mulligan.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.