Emma Louise Ferguson Nix, 96, of Ellisville passed away Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at the Comfort Care Nursing Center in Laurel. She was born Wednesday, Aug. 25, 1926, in Ovett.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at noon at Walters Cemetery in Ellisville, with burial immediately following. Andy Nix will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Nix was a retired registered nurse. She worked for many years at Ellisville State School.
She was preceded in death by her husband O.L. Nix Jr.; son George Buchanon Nix; father Zimri Ferguson; mother Emma Margaret Fatheree Ferguson.
Survivors include her sons Andy Lowry Nix (Daphne) and John Charles Nix (Lisa), all of Hattiesburg.
