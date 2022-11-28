Emma Ree Knight, 87, of Ellisville passed away Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 in Ellisville. She was born Sunday, Oct. 20, 1935, in Covington County.
Visitation and the funeral were Monday at Ellisville Funeral Home, which was in charge of arrangements. Burial was in Eminence United Methodist Church Cemetery in Seminary. Elder Clay Williamson officiated.
Emma retired from Jones County Junior College as secretary of the Nursing program and worked up until last year as a substitute teacher for the Jones County School Systems.
The highlight of her week was her family and friends joining her for her classic Sunday dinners. She dearly loved her family. She was also always looking forward to her next trip to the Smoky Mountains.
She was preceded in death by her parents R.T. and Alvie Graham Maskew; and brothers Ross Maskew and Roland Maskew.
Survivors include her husband of 67 years Brinson Thomas Knight; son Ricky Knight (Teresa); daughters Romana Bridges (Perry) and Shannon Atwood (David); eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister Richie Mae Bryant; three brothers, Dale Maskew (Linda Kay), Lyndall Maskew and Eldon Maskew (Martha); brother-in-law and sister-in-law Bob and Hilda Hailes and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Jerry and Bobbie Knight; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Pallbearers will be Chase Knight, T.J. Walker, Bailey Walker, Austin Smith, David Atwood and Cliff Mapp.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
