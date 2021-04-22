Emojean "Jean F. Holt, 100, of Laurel died Thursday, April 22, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. She was born Friday, June 4, 1920, in Ovett.
A private family graveside service will be Friday, April 23, at Hickory Grove Cemetery with burial to follow. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
Jean was a member of First Trinity Presbyterian Church and a Docent for Lauren Rogers Museum of Art.
She was preceded in death by husband Herbert I. Holt; parents Frederick and Ruby Ferguson; and brother Fred Ferguson.
Survivors include her sons H. Brian Holt (Ginny) of Newberry, S.C., and David F. Holt (Barbara) of Laurel; four grandchildren, Nathan (Karen) Holt of Raleigh, N.C., Valerie (Brett) McAlpin of Plovdiv, Bulgaria, Susan Holt of Hattiesburg and Michael Holt of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; six great-grandchildren, Evan and Noah Holt and Margaret, Lydia, Cannon and Thomas McAlpin; and special friend Shelia Walley of Laurel.
In lieu of flowers, donations maybe made to the Laurel/Jones County Library, to Lauren Rogers Museum, or First-Trinity Presbyterian Church.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
