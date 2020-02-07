Eric Charles “Tater” Herrington was born in Laurel on April 30, 1968, and passed away on Feb. 5, 2020 at the age of 51.
Eric is survived by his wife Danielle Gregory Herrington; and three sons, Austin Reeves, Ryne Herrington, and Jasper Herrington, all of Laurel. He is also survived by his parents Stan and Linda Herrington; his sister Stephanie Herrington; his aunt Jackie (Ron) Panda; his mother- and father-in-law Kris and Jerry Welch; his brothers-in-law Brandon (Mary) Gregory and Mark Sellers; his nephew Ethan (Hannah) Gregory; his niece Chloe Gregory; and his great-niece Kaisley.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Jack and Elizabeth Herrington, and C.A. and Pheobe Rowell.
Eric was employed as a safety manager with Tanner Construction. He was a graduate of Northeast Jones High School and Mississippi State University. Eric loved to hunt, fish and spend time with his three boys. He coached baseball for all three of his sons' teams. Eric loved being “Coach” for his sons, as well as the many players he coached throughout the years.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel on Saturday, Feb. 8 from 5-8 p.m. The funeral will be at First Baptist Church of Laurel on Monday at 10 a.m., and will be officiated by Dr. Randy Turner. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens in Laurel.
Pallbearers will be Corey Dykes, Kyle Howell, Reggie Holifield, Lou Lowe, Greg Rowell and Chad Sumrall.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Laurel Jones County Dixie Youth Baseball program.
