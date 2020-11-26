On Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, Eric Jerome Doggett passed away at Forrest General Hospital at the age of 55.
Eric was born Aug. 16, 1965, to Thomas and Shirley Doggett (Copeland) in Laurel.
Eric graduated from West Jones High School in 1983, where he enjoyed playing football. After graduation, Eric enjoyed being a paramedic and an electrician. Eric also loved hunting, fishing and watching football as much as possible.
Ericwas preceded in death by his dad “Tommy” Doggett of the Sharon Community.
Eric is survived by his mother Shirley Doggett Copeland of Laurel; his sisters Lucresia (Jerry) Hemphill of Louisville, Aleena (Mitchell) Smith of Laurel, Michelle (Patrick) Stuto of Pontotoc and Monica Smith of Loveland, Colo.; as well as a host of nieces and nephews that he loved very much.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel on Wednesday, Dec. 2, from noon to 1:30 p.m. with 2 p.m. graveside services following at Sharon Cemetery in Laurel.
Brother Stanley Doggett will officiate the service.
Memory Chapel Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.