Ernestine Wait Jefcoat, 87, of Soso passed away Sunday, June 18, 2023. Ernestine was born in Pontotoc on Dec. 10, 1935.
She attended Itawamba Community College in Fulton and continued her education at Mississippi State University, pursuing a degree in English. While at Mississippi State, she met, courted and eventually married her husband of 65 years.
Ernestine taught school in Louisiana while her husband was in the Army and this resulted in several moves to many different states in the early years of their marriage. He later went to work for Mississippi Chemical, where he was employed for 33 years, while Mrs. Jefcoat supported his career by staying home and raising their family. The latter years of their marriage, until even today, has been dedicated to farming.
She was preceded in death by her parents James Wesley Wait and Maudie Bell Blount Wait; her twin sister Billie Jean Logan; and sisters Jimmie Dee McCormick and Lola Marie Ferguson.
Ernestine is survived by her husband of 65 years Donis O. Jefcoat; three children, Donald Jefcoat, Steven Jefcoat (Lou Ann) and Joy White (Brian); five grandchildren, Hunter Jefcoat (Natalie), Hollie Skipper (Blake), Savannah White, Wesley White (Lauren) and Preston White (Caroline); five great-grandchildren; and a host of wonderful nieces and nephews.
She has been a member of First Baptist Church of Soso for more than 50 years, where she led a ladies' Bible study and also sang in the choir. Ernestine is known for her service as secretary of the Union Line Home Makers Club, only one of two facilities in Jones County that is not maintained by the county.
Pallbearers will be Hunter Jefcoat, Preston White, Wesley White, Blake Skipper, Skylar Ladd, Joey Jefcoat and Jeff Yelverton. Brother P.J. Weeks and Dr. Daniel Hathorne will officiate.
Visitation will be Tuesday, June 20, from 5-7 p.m., at Memory Chapel in Laurel. The service will also be at Memory Chapel on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Union Line Cemetery in Soso.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.