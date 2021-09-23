Ernie Walton Roney Jr., born Jan. 29, 1950, passed Sept. 21, 2021 at the age of 71. He was the son of the late Ernie W. Roney and Agnes Roney of Laurel.
Ernie Jr. or “Bubba," as his brother and sisters referred to him, grew up hunting and fishing in the woods of south Mississippi. He met and married his high school sweetheart Pat while attending R. H. Watkins High School in Laurel, where he was known as “Big Ern” on the football field. He lived his entire life in this area. Ernie was an avid outdoorsman and, aside from his family, his greatest life’s passions were travel, hiking, backpacking, and camping. He was a scoutmaster for years and a positive influence for many young men. After a full career working for BellSouth and AT&T, he retired to the countryside of Jones County, where he spent his days tending the many gardens around his log home in the woods, catching fish from his pond and watching wildlife from the front porch. He had a giving heart and loved his savior Jesus Christ.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years Pat; two sons, Dr. Chris Roney and wife Michelle of Birmingham, Ala., and son Brad Roney of Laurel; grandchildren Brooks Roney and Thomas Roney of Birmingham, and Jacob, Jonathan and Abigail Roney of Ellisville; and step-grandchildren Mackenzie and Greer Calvert of Birmingham; two sisters, Mildred Smith and husband Howard Smith, and Diane Beckman; brother Dennis Roney; niece Teri Smith Keechle and husband Alex of Dallas; and nephews Greg Smith and wife Heather of Roanoke, Va., and Matthew Butts.
Services will be Saturday, Sept. 25, at Kingston Assembly of God. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. and service at 1:30 p.m. Brother Scott Davis will officiate.
