Essie Voncile “Bunny” Coats was born on Nov. 28, 1934, in Raleigh. She passed away peacefully in her sleep early in the morning on July 14, 2022.
The funeral service will be Monday at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel, with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. and the funeral service at 10 a.m. Brother Robbie White (Old Antioch Baptist Church, Soso) will officiate. Burial will follow in the Coats Cemetery in the Gitano community.
While still in high school, Voncile worked at Whitfield State Hospital, serving as part of the kitchen staff, as a file clerk and as a dental assistant. After her 1952 graduation from Raleigh High School, she worked at the GE plant in Jackson. While she was there, one of her cousins introduced her to Thomas Coats, the man she married.
Her military husband was deployed to many locations, and before his retirement, Voncile lived in Ogden, Utah; Greenville; Albany, Ga.; La Junta, Colo.; and Ankara, Turkey. During those years, she was a stay-at-home mother for her three sons. After her husband’s retirement, she worked at both the Smith County Reformer newspaper in Raleigh and for many years at the Northern Electric Company (NECO) in Laurel.
Starting in the 1980s, Voncile and Thomas greatly enjoyed the opportunity to travel frequently to Texas, Ohio, Kentucky, Wyoming, Louisiana and California to visit their grandchildren. She was an excellent cook, and her grandchildren especially enjoyed her fried chicken.
Voncile was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Irene Crain of Raleigh; her sisters Sarah Sullivan and Brenda Crain and her brother Bob Henry Crain, all of Raleigh; her husband Thomas Coats of Gitano; and her great-grandson Davis Michael Dunavent of Shreveport, La.
She is survived by her brother James David Crain and his wife Hilda of Forest; and her sons and their wives Daryl and Victoria Coats of Gitano, Danny and Sharon Coats of Hattiesburg, and Dwayne and Michele Coats of Pascagoula.
She is also survived by her 18 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a host of cousins, nephews, nieces and other family.
Voncile’s grandchildren will serve as her pallbearers.
Voncile’s family thanks the staff of LynnWood Senior Care in Laurel for their kindness and greatly appreciates the assistance they provided her.
