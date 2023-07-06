Esta Marie Mitchell Welch, 68, of Collins passed away Monday, July 3, 2023, at the Arrington Living Center in Collins. She was born Tuesday, May 31, 1955, in Laurel.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 6, from 5-7 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Welch Graham Graveyard in Ellisville. Sammy Napier and Stanley Lobin will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Born in Laurel, she lived in the Boggy Community her entire life. She attended South Jones High School, Jones College and University of Southern Mississippi. She earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education.
She was devoted to family and cared for her parents for several years.
She also cared for her husband during his illness.
She was a faithful attendee of Bethel United Methodist Church, where she was the pianist. She had many creative talents and hobbies.
She was preceded in death by her husband Glendale Welch; parents Alson (Tony) and Agnes Ainsworth Mitchell; and nephew Henry Carlisle.
Survivors include her sisters Tula Carver (Ashton), Dora Bullman (Arnold), Donna Mitchell (Bryan Stevens) and McKeva Dixon; nephew Bruce Bullman (Jeanne); great-nephews Ian Bullman and Sean Bullman; nieces Corinne Carver and Emma Mason (Jay); her faithful companion Neil Bryant; numerous members of extended family; and an abundance of lifelong friends.
Pallbearers will be Ian Bullman, Matt Gray, Dale Mitchell, Don Mitchell, Doug Morris, Mark Rogers and Wilton Rogers.
Honorary pallbearers will be Arnold Bullman, Tommy Carlisle, Aston Carver and Bryan Stevens.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
