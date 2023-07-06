Esta Marie Mitchell Welch

Laurel, MS (39440)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 73F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 73F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 60%.