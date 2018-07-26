Esther Pearl Clinton, 79, of Ellisville died Sunday, July 22, 2018 at her residence in Ellisville. She was born Saturday, Nov. 19, 1938 in Laurel.
Visitation will be noon-2 p.m. Saturday at the Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel and the burial will follow in Sharon Cemetery. Jerry Loper and Billy Clinton will officiate.
She was preceded in death by father Hubert Ulmer; brothers Duval Ulmer, Wayne Ulmer and Glenn Ulmer; and sister Violet Ulmer.
Survivors include husband M.L. “Buddy” Clinton; mother Dovie Ulmer; daughter Cheree Livingston (Sherman); son Floyd Clinton (Teresa); grandsons Richard Herrington (Jessica) and Jason Livingston (Stephanie); granddaughters Nikki Poore (Robert) and Indiana Clinton; sisters Rachel Hughes (Franklin) and Ann Matthews (James); and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Bear Loper, Adrian Loper, Billy Ulmer, Bobby Loper, Eddie Loper and Robert Poore. Honorary pallbearers will be Luke McNeil and Kenny Walker.
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapelfuneralhomelaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.