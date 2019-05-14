Ethel Amyllis Carney Martinez Newsome, 78, of Laurel passed away on May 12, 2019, Mother’s Day, surrounded by her family. She was born in Leakesville on Sept. 22, 1940, the first child of Lester and Levanda Parnell Carney.
Growing up, she created happy memories with her loving grandparents and spent many summers in Fairhope, Ala.
In 1958, after graduating Leakesville High School, she married George Martinezand was later blessed with nine children before his untimely death. In 1973,she married John H. Newsome and was blessed with three more children.
She was a member of Lawn Haven Baptist Church for more than 30 years. While there, shewas a member of W.M.U and the choir. She was also a Sunday school teacher, Vacation Bible School teacher and nursery volunteer. When the church closed, she became a member of Highland Baptist Church. Even though her illness prevented her from attending regular services in recent years, she continued receiving the word through members of her Sunday school class and by watching Dr. Clinton Heidelberg and Dr. Randy Turner on television.
Her greatest pride and joy was her family and nothing made her happier than when she was with them. She was an excellent homemaker, a great Southern cook and taught her children about Christ’s love. She was also an avid gardener, dedicated “Days of our Lives” fan, lifelong Democrat and a snazzy dresser.
She is survived by her children George Martinez Jr., Cindy Martinez Rayner (Jerry), Belinda Martinez Dearmon (Richard), Teresa Martinez Stockman, Pam Martinez McPhail (James), Pedro Martinez (Carol), Scott Martinez, Amie Newsome Oliver (Chris), Deloris Newsome Butler (Jerry), Linda Sue Newsome Morrison and Danny Newsome (Susan); brother Gerald “Duke” Carney; 15 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; special nieces Paula Carney Matthews and Emily Matthews Barker; and a host of other nieces and nephews.
Her family knows that she is rejoicing in heaven with her parents; grandparents; siblings; husbands; three children, David Wayne Martinez, Beverly Darlene Martinez and Jeffery Herman Newsome; and grandchild Richard “Bubba” Dearmon.
Memory Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 14 from 5-8 p.m. and services will be Wednesday at 2 pm at Memory Chapel. Dr. Tim Hubbard and Rev. Chad Carney will officiate. Burial will be in Lawn Haven Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Joey Burroughs, Jerry Butler, Kim Dearmon, James McPhail, Chris Oliver and Jerry Rayner. Honorary pallbearers will be Richard Dearmon, Steven Spradley and Sean Riley .
Memorial gifts can be made to the Ethel Newsome Endowed Scholarship for first-generation Ole Miss students through the University of Mississippi Foundation.
