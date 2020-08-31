Ethel Athern Knotts, 94, of Laurel died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 in Laurel. She was born Saturday, Feb. 13, 1926, in Mississippi.
Graveside services will be Tuesday, Sept. 1, at 11 a.m. at Spring Hill Baptist Church Cemetery and burial will follow.
Brother Bobby Boutwell and Brother Vince Moss will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
Ethel was a member of Victory Baptist Church in Jasper County. She was a loving mother and grandmother who was loved by everyone.
She was preceded in death by her parents Everett and Ida Mae Spradley; brothers Clarance Spradley, Austin Spradley, Thurman Spradley and Lee Spradley; sisters Christine Thomas, Annie Blackwell and Flora Windham; grandchildren Tate Knotts, Connie Carr, Karen Knotts and Erin Heidleberg; and husband James Monroe Knotts Sr.
Survivors include her daughters Pearlie Temple (James) and Linda Smith (Jerome); sons James Knotts (Judy), Richard Knotts (Faye), Tommy Knotts and Curtis Knotts; grandchildren Wanda Heidleberg, Charles Williams, James Allen Knotts (Tracey), Joshua Knotts (Christy), Mignon Stewart (Dallas), Jerry Lynn Smith, Robert Smith (Kim), Kristy Reeves (Ramey), Joe Knotts (Rodia), Daniel Knotts, Melissa Sumrall, Paul Ray Sumrall, Jonathan Mallett, Jim Knotts (Rebecca), Carrie Kelly and Hope Buchanan; great-grandchildren Jordan Heidleberg, Cullen Stewart, Tristan Stewart, Magon Gavin (Hunter), Jacob Smith, Harlon Reeves, Kaelin Reeves, Savannah Green (Jason), Jared Knotts, Sydney Knotts, Carson Knotts, James Heidleberg, Lucas Knotts, Laken Knotts, Brice Kelly, Eli Kelly and Breanna Chamberlan; great-great-grandchildren Nathan Danials, Braxton Green, Kannon Green and Maylee Gavin; and sister Winnie Estes.
Pallbearers will be Joe Knotts, Daniel Knotts, Jared Knotts, Jerry Smith, Joshua Knotts, James Knotts, Jacob Smith and Jim Knotts.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
